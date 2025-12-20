Kings vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Lists Several Key Starters

The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers faced off in an overtime nail-biter on Thursday night. The game ultimately resulted in a Trail Blazers 134-133 win in one of the wildest games of the season, but unfortunately for the Kings, a controversial foul call in the closing seconds sealed the deal.

Now, just two days after their wild matchup, the two teams are set for a rematch on Saturday night.

Kings' injury report vs. Trail Blazers

The Kings are still dealing with a couple of significant injuries, and things keep managing to get worse. As fans patiently waited for an injury update for star center Domantas Sabonis, they finally got their wish, but it was certainly not what they wanted to hear. Sabonis will remain sidelined for the next 4-5 weeks as he recovers from a partial meniscus tear in his left knee.

For Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, the Kings will remain without Sabonis, along with star guard Zach LaVine.

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb avulsion fracture)

Doug McDermott - QUESTIONABLE (left knee soreness)

The Sacramento Kings say that center Domantas Sabonis continues to progress through the current phase of his rehabilitation for a partial meniscus tear in his left knee.



He will be re-evaluated in approximately 4-5 weeks, based on his clinical progress. — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) December 20, 2025

The Kings playing without two starters is typically a concern, but they were able to go toe-to-toe with the Trail Blazers on Thursday night, while missing LaVine and Sabonis. There is certainly a chance that they can compete with Portland again, but they will likely need another big game from DeMar DeRozan, who had 33 points and multiple clutch buckets in Thursday's matchup.

Who's out for the Trail Blazers?

The Trail Blazers are also dealing with a couple of significant injuries, as they could be without some of their own starters.

Damian Lillard - OUT (left Achilles tendon injury management)

Jrue Holiday - OUT (right calf strain)

Scoot Henderson - OUT (left hamstring tear)

Matisse Thybulle - OUT (left thumb ligament tear)

Blake Wesley - OUT (right foot fracture)

Jerami Grant - QUESTIONABLE (left Achilles tendon soreness)

With the Trail Blazers already playing without starting guard Jrue Holiday, they certainly do not want to have Jerami Grant sidelined as well. Grant is coming off a 20-point performance against the Kings on Thursday, and while Portland has the pieces to compete, even while missing two starters, his absence would make a difference.

The Kings and Trail Blazers are set for their rematch at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Saturday.

