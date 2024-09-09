Kings Announce Changes To Coaching Staff
The Sacramento Kings suffered significant coaching loss this offseason with the departure of associate head coach Jordi Fernandez as he got the position as the Brooklyn Nets' newest head coach.
With the loss of Fernandez, a gaping hole was left at the front of the Kings bench, and nobody has been announced as his replacement until now.
The Kings announced that Jay Triano has been promoted to associate head coach, who has been an assistant in Sacramento for the past two seasons. Triano served as an associate head coach with the Phoenix Suns for two seasons before taking the reigns for a year. The 65-year-old coach also served as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors for three seasons.
Other changes that Sacramento announced: Jawad Williams has been elevated to assistant coach/director of player development, Charles Allen has been promoted to player development coach, and Riccardo Fois and Jim Moran have been named assistant coaches.
The Kings have made significant changes to the staff with under two months until training camp, which should be a good enough cushion to get everyone situated before the season is underway.
Fernandez spent a couple of seasons as one of the league's top assistants, so the talented young coach landing a head coaching job was not a surprise to anyone. The Kings replacing Fernandez with a worthy associate in Triano should get fans excited ahead of the season, especially after the disappointment of losing Fernandez in the first place.
After a disappointing 2023-24 season, Kings head coach Mike Brown has gotten his staff in order ahead of their 2024-25 season with high expectations.
