Kings Announce Injury Update Before NBA Summer League Game vs Cavaliers
The Sacramento Kings look to position themselves for a championship run in Summer League as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers this afternoon. With three wins in their first three games, and the second-best point differential of the 30 teams, the Kings should fall in the top four if they come out on top today.
They'll be without one of their veteran players though, as Mason Jones will be out due to right oblique soreness. But they'll also get back Maxime Raynaud, who missed the third game against the Phoenix Suns with right wrist soreness.
Losing Jones is not only a blow to the Kings, as he's been one of the Kings best players through three games. He's averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 40% shooting from the field and 40% from three.
It's also unfortunate for Jones, who doesn't currently have an NBA contract and is still showing what he can do for not only the Kings but the entire league. But at the same time, Jones has shown what he can do through his time in the NBA and G-League last year, including helping the Kings win the G-League championship last season.
For Raynaud, his return is a welcome sight for the Kings and Sacramento fans. It never felt like his wrist soreness was a long-term concern, but it's great to see him back on the court after a short rest.
In his first two games, Raynaud has averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 53.8% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three. Not only has he shown his offensive skillset, but he's also been better on defense than many expected.
His return also shows that the Kings seem to be going for a championship run. These games don't mean anything in the long run, but for a team trying to build a culture, it has to start from the bottom. And sometimes, that means a Summer League championship.
The Kings have won the exhibition tournament twice though, and that didn't translate to the regular season, but ideally this would catapult the Kings going into next season, especially with the main players contributing in these games having the potential to be in the rotation for the Kings next season.