Kings Announce Injury Update for Key Player Before Magic Game
Unfortunately, the Sacramento Kings will be without one of their key wings as they prepare for a critical stretch run.
Jake LaRavia sustained a bone contusion on his left thumb after a hard fall on Tuesday in their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.
“Sacramento Kings forward Jake LaRavia completed imaging on his left thumb after taking a fall in the third quarter versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 25. Imaging concluded LaRavia sustained a bone contusion. LaRavia will be listed as out and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days,” the Kings announced.
LaRavia’s counting stats do not jump off the page since the trade deadline - he averages 6.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 1.3 APG in just under 20 minutes per game - but he plays an important role as a low-usage big wing, a position where the Kings are relatively undermanned.
LaRavia has become the primary wing off the bench, routinely injecting life into a Kings team that needs the occasional jolt in the second unit. His shooting (38.5 3PT%) is a big part of the Kings’ improved three-point efficiency after the deadline.
Sacramento’s options at the wing are now limited to Keegan Murray and Trey Lyles (who is more combo 4-5 than a true wing). Others at the position include sparingly used Doug McDermott and two-way player Isaiah Crawford.
The schedule over LaRavia’s injury window includes matchups against Orlando, Indiana, Washington, Charlotte, Cleveland, and Detroit. These teams - specifically Orlando, Indiana, and Cleveland - all have size that could exploit the Kings’ shortened wing rotation. If Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, or Pascal Siakam get Keegan Murray into early foul trouble, there could be some long nights on the horizon.
While this news is clearly unfortunate for the Kings and their postseason aspirations, it is an equally poor development for Jake LaRavia, who is a pending free agent playing for his next contract.
It is worth noting that LaRavia will be re-evaluated, not returning, in 7-10 days, so there is a chance he is out for several weeks and only returns for the last couple of games. Here’s hoping LaRavia can come back sooner rather than later.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!