Kings Announce Las Vegas Summer League Roster
With the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas only days away, the Sacramento Kings have formally announced their roster for the tournament. Led by rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, as well as second-year guard Devin Carter, the team is stacked with young talents and familiar faces.
The Sacramento Kings Summer League roster:
The team will be led by rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, who were the 24th and 42nd picks in last month’s NBA draft, respectively. Clifford, a six-foot-six guard/forward out of Colorado State, averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on shooting splits of 49.6/37.7/77.7 last season for Colorado State. The Kings have high hopes for Clifford as he has the potential to develop into a high-level 3 & D wing, and his game is NBA-ready.
Raynaud, a seven-foot-one center from France, averaged an impressive 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game on shooting splits of 46.7/34.7/77.0 last season at Stanford. While his game may not be as NBA-ready, which may account for why he fell out of the first round of the draft, he shows promise as a stretch big who could potentially play next to All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis.
Second-year guard Devin Carter also joins the team. He missed last season’s Summer League and most of his rookie campaign due to a shoulder injury. In 36 games his rookie season he averaged an underwhelming 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 29.5% from three. However, Carter shined in his time with the Stockton Kings, averaging 26.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2 steals per game, though that was in a relatively small sample size of just five games.
Mason Jones, Isaac Jones, and Isaiah Jones all return from last season, having spent most of the season with the G-League’s Stockton Kings. Mason Jones, a fan favorite due to his exuberant cheering of his teammates from the bench, averaged 23.6 points and 7.7 rebounds in 27 appearances for Stockton last season.
Also joining the team is Jabri Abdur-Rahim, son of All-Star forward and former Sacramento King Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Jabri Abdur-Rahim was a top-30 prospect coming out of high school and will look to prove himself and earn an NBA contract.
One interesting name is Dylan Cardwell, a six-foot-eleven center out of Auburn. Known for his defense, athleticism and toughness, Cardwell may be the defensive-minded big that the Kings have badly needed for several years. The Kings signed Cardwell to a two-way contract, meaning he can split time between the Sacramento Kings and Stockton Kings next season.
The team will be coached by new Assistant Coach Dipesh Mistry, who was previously the team’s video coordinator. With a talented and defensively-minded roster, this Sacramento Kings Summer League squad will have their eyes set on winning the tournament, a feat they have already accomplished twice, in 2014 and 2021.