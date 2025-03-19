Kings Announce New Signing Before Cavaliers Game
After losing four consecutive games, the Sacramento Kings finally got back in the win column on Sunday night over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, the Kings have to face the league's best team on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Unfortunately for the Kings, star center Domantas Sabonis went down with an ankle injury in their win over the Grizzlies and is set to miss Wednesday's matchup with the Cavs.
In an attempt to bolster their frontcourt depth while Sabonis is sidelined, the Kings have turned to the G League. On Tuesday, the Kings announced the signing of forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract.
"The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.
"In three seasons, Taylor has averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game while shooting 58.1% from the field in 95 career games with the Indiana Pacers (2021-23) and Chicago Bulls (2022-24). In 28 appearances for the Stockton Kings this season, Taylor is averaging 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 34.3 minutes per game.
"A native of Bowling Green, Ky., Taylor played four seasons at Austin Peay State University where he finished as the program's all-time leader in points, scoring 2,507 career points," the Kings announced.
Taylor has emerged as one of the top players for Sacramento's G League squad, the Stockton Kings, this season and certainly deserves a chance to shine at the next level. With a damaged frontcourt in Sacramento, Taylor could earn some opportunity to play over the next ten days, especially if Sabonis has to miss extended time with his ankle injury.
Taylor could get his first chance to play in Sacramento against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!