Kings Battle Back in Huge Win Over Cavaliers
On a day in which the Sacramento Kings received late news that Zach LaVine and Jake LaRavia would be out against the best team in the league, on top of the Domantas Sabonis news, it felt like the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers might already be over.
And then the Kings fell behind early as they couldn't buy a bucket, trailing 7-20 nine minutes into the game.
But the Kings didn't give up, battling back to win 123-119 in a raucous Golden 1 Center. They continued to play defense, move the ball, and not let the missed shots affect them.
The defensive stats of nine steals and one block don't do the Kings defense justice. They were physical on defense and active in the passing lanes.
Three of those steals belonged to rookie Devin Carter, who had easily his best game as an NBA player. Carter finished the night with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and the 3 steals on 6-of-11 (54.5%) from the field.
The confidence that Doug Christie had to leave Carter in to close the game is extremely impressive. He's shown the propensity to coach on feel, and tonight did just that.
DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 27 points, but it was a balanced approach with seven players in double figures. The Kings moved the ball, finishing with their magic number 28 assists. Malik Monk led the way with eight assists and Trey Lyles had a surprising five off the bench.
Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell both had big games, with 31 and 26 points apiece, but the Kings made life hard for them throughout the night with solid defensive pressure. The important part was that the Kings outshot the Cavs from beyond the arc.
The Kings finished the night 16-of-35 (45.7%) from beyond the arc, compared to 13-of-34 (38.2%) for Cleveland. On a night when Zach LaVine, the Kings best three-point shooter, was out, it's extremely impressive for the Kings to outshoot the best three-point shooting team in the league.
Tonight was a reminder that the Kings have the talent to make noise on any given night. When their defense is on and they are hitting shots, they're nearly impossible to beat. There's something about this team where the defense magically lifts up the offense, and when it works, it works great.
With just 14 games left in the season, it's the perfect time for the Kings to lock into their identity with the postseason looming.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!