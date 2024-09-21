Kings Biggest Long-Term X-Factor Revealed
When thinking about the future of the Sacramento Kings, specifically the next few years, some things can be expected. High-level production and consistency will be expected every game from the Kings’ trio of stars, De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan.
But, what about the young, developing players? The ones that could determine how good this Kings team can actually be? Who is the X-factor?
Bleacher Report attempted to answer this question, and it’s likely who Kings fans would have expected. In an article written by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, he tapped Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray as the Kings’ long-term X-factor. He believes that Keegan maxing out his potential or failing to reach his potential will determine just how good the Kings can be.
In the writeup, Hughes acknowledges Keegan’s excellent shooting and improved defense in his sophomore season, but expresses concerns that Keegan will have a reduced role on offense with the arrival of DeMar DeRozan. Hughes concludes with:
“For some of Murray's most-devout believers, a Mikal Bridges ceiling might seem too low. But we need to be realistic about his future. Given the construction of the Kings, who have multiple on-ball creators, the 24-year-old isn't going to get the chance to spread his wings offensively any time soon—or maybe ever.
Let's also keep in mind that nothing in the Iowa product's brief NBA career suggests he even wants to be a high-usage offensive player. The Kings have spent two years trying to get him to shoot more often.
Ultimately, Murray is already a very good two-way starter. If he keeps making incremental improvements and eventually embraces the selfishness his team has been trying to coax out of him, it's possible he'll become something closer to a star—just as De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis need someone to share more of the load.”
While there are certainly questions about DeMar DeRozan’s fit and how he will impact Keegan Murray’s development, one thing is certain: If Keegan develops into a star-level player who complements Fox, Sabonis, and DeRozan, the Kings are going to be very good for a very long time.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!