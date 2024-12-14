Kings 'Biggest Need' Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline Revealed
The Sacramento Kings are finally back to .500 on the season after nearly three weeks of being below average, with many fans actually excited for what is to come despite the rough start. Sacramento's new-look starting lineup of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis has given the team a much-needed spark.
The Kings have put together one of the best starting fives in the league, but their depth remains the biggest concern. The Kings are bottom-five in the NBA in bench scoring, as their starting group carries the offensive load nearly every game.
Sacramento has continuously been thrown into trade rumors, and a deal ahead of February's deadline would certainly not be surprising.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater outlined the Kings' biggest need ahead of the trade deadline: A "physical rotation wing who spaces the floor."
Sacramento's defense is not as bad as the media makes it out to seem, but a defensive-minded forward would certainly help the Kings' wing depth. The Kings have also been bottom-ten in three-point percentage and three-pointers made, so getting a 3-and-D wing would certainly be ideal.
Slater names Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson as the ideal target for the Kings, as one of the league's premier three-point shooters and a viable defender.
Over the last five games, the Kings are first in the NBA in offensive rating (124.4), eighth in defensive rating (108.6), and second in net rating (+15.8). While Sacramento certainly started the 2024-25 season slow, ever since Malik Monk entered the starting lineup they have been on fire.
Many fans are calling for GM Monte McNair and the front office to make a game-changing trade, and while they certainly should, this team is still far from desperation.
Regardless, making a move for a defensive-minded wing who can stretch the floor would not be a horrible idea to help out Sacramento's depth.
