Kings Biggest 'X-Factor' Revealed by NBA Writer
Coming off a disappointing 46-win playoff-less season, the Sacramento Kings head into the 2024-25 season with their heads up.
The acquisition of DeMar DeRozan and internal improvements should ignite a spark with this Kings squad and lead to a better playoff opportunity.
The Kings are led by De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and veteran DeMar DeRozan, but it takes more than three guys to lead a team to the next level. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report lists every NBA team's biggest "X-Factor" for the 2024-25 season, dubbing Keon Ellis as Sacramento's most important role player.
Ellis, 24, went undrafted in 2022 before getting picked up by the Kings to play with their G League affiliate in Stockton. Ellis balled out in the development league, earning a two-way spot with the Kings, and ultimately getting moved up to a standard contract last season.
In 21 starts last season, Ellis averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 stocks per game. His defensive intensity was a game-changer for Sacramento, taking them from a middle-of-the-road defensive team to one of the league's best.
Most of the NBA media has discredited Sacramento's defense over the past two seasons, but the improvements of Ellis, Keegan Murray, and even De'Aaron Fox have been incredible.
Once he got promoted to the starting lineup, Ellis took the responsibility of defending the opposing team's best guard, resulting in many impressive outings for the sophomore guard.
Everyone is aware of Ellis' defensive presence, but his offensive game was improving game by game. Last season, Ellis shot 41.7 percent from three-point range, highlighted by a career-high 26-point outing with eight made threes against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ellis' defense will be pivotal for the Kings next season and has done more than enough to prove himself as a starter in this league. While Mike Brown might lean toward Kevin Huerter or Malik Monk to start next season, Ellis would be a perfect fit next to Fox in the starting backcourt full-time.
