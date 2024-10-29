Kings Boast a Top NBA Offense After 1-2 Start to Season
Despite a 1-2 start to the season, the Sacramento Kings seem to have unlocked the elite offense that propelled them to a three-seed finish two seasons ago. Between the addition of consistent 20+ points per game scorer DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis shooting three-pointers at a scorching clip, and the team making their free throws, the Kings find themselves in the top five in multiple offensive categories across the NBA.
The most surprising, and possibly the most consequential, is the team free throw percentage. Through three games, the Kings are shooting 85.9 percent from the foul stripe, the best in the league. This is particularly impressive given the Kings were dead last in free throw percentage as a team last season, shooting 74.5 percent. It could be argued the Kings lost multiple games last season due to poor free-throw shooting, so this is a welcome development.
The Beam Team is fifth in points per game at 117.7, up from their respectable ninth-place finish last season at 116.6 points per game. Three games is a small sample size but the Kings have played the Minnesota Timberwolves, arguably the best defensive team in the NBA over the past two seasons, and the Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season looking like one of the best teams in the league.
The Kings also find themselves with the fifth-best FG%, 47.8 percent, after finishing 14th last season. Individually, one player who stands out is Domantas Sabonis. The All-NBA center was challenged by Head Coach Mike Brown to shoot more three-pointers this season, and he has more than delivered. Sabonis is shooting an absurd 55.6% on 3.0 three-point attempts per game. That is up from 37.9% on 1.1 attempts per game last season.
One obscure stat that tells a story is that the Kings are being blocked less than any other team, just three times per game. That means Sacramento’s offense is generating a lot of open shots, and players aren’t forcing bad shots at the rim. This bodes very well for the Kings to maintain their high-powered offense for the foreseeable future.
The Kings return to action tonight against the Utah Jazz, who are giving up 121.0 points per game, so expect Sacramento to continue their hot offensive start to the season.
