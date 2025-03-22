Kings-Bucks Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs Giannis Antetokounmpo
With just 13 games left in the season, the Sacramento Kings (35-34) continue their home stand against the Milwaukee Bucks (39-30).
Milwaukee may be shorthanded without the services of Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis, among others, but they will likely still have the services of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo is listed as probably for the matchup, but I'm assuming he'll play for the purposes of the matchup of the game. And for the Kings we look at the one player who has the best chance at slowing Giannis down even a little in Keegan Murray.
Season Stats:
- Keegan Murray: 12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 33.6 3P%
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.9 FG%, 17.8 3P%
Slowing down Giannis is like trying to stop a freight train with your bare hands; impossible. And for a Kings team that lacks wing defenders outside of Keegan Murray, it's a tall task.
When he gets going downhill, Antetokounmpo is lethal at the basket. He leads the league in not only restricted area field goals, but also And1 opportunities.
He's so agile and athletic that he's able to get to the rim at will, and so strong that he's able to finish through any marginal contact.
For a Kings team that just struggled to slow down the Chicago Bulls driving attack, they'll have to be on top of their defensive game against one of the best scorers in the league.
In the first matchup, Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks in a dominant performance as the Bucks took down the Kings. For Sacramento to get back in the win column tonight, they'll either have to slow Giannis down and force him to be a facilitator or let him score while not letting others get going, but they can't allow both.
In the first matchup, it was actually Domantas Sabonis who drew the defensive assignment against Antetokounmpo. But with Sabonis out due to injury and Jonas Valančiūnas taking his starting spot, the assignment will likely be Keegan Murray's for the night, with other sprinkled in off the bench and to give different looks.
As previously mentioned, it's nearly impossible to stop Giannis, but if Keegan can slow him down even a little, and add a scoring punch to match his counterpart, the Kings could steal this game from Milwaukee.
Murray's scoring remains one of the biggest X-Factors for the Kings, as they are 9-2 this season when he scores at least 18 points. But with 69 games played this season and going against one of the best defenders in the league, it's a lot to ask for from Murray on top of his lockdown defense that will be needed tonight.
Stat Predictions:
Keegan Murray: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 35 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK
