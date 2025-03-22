Kings-Bucks Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs Giannis Antetokounmpo

Total Restricted-Area FGs this season

1. Antetokounmpo - 487

2. Zubac - 306

3. Mobley - 298



Total And1s

1. Antetokounmpo - 76

2. Gilgeous-Alexander - 57

3. Towns - 53



Easier said that done, but Kings need to to their best to limit Giannis inside tonight