Kings-Celtics Injury Report: De'Aaron Fox Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have won five consecutive games, coming off a statement double-overtime win over the Miami Heat after storming back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit.
The Kings now head into one of their biggest tests of the season, facing the Boston Celtics on the road.
The defending champion Celtics are 27-10 on the season and are 13-6 on their home court. Boston is led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum, averaging 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, as the five-time All-Star continues to dominate this season.
The Kings have won their last two games with star point guard De'Aaron Fox sidelined, including a dominant 30-point win over the Golden State Warriors. In his absence, Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan have elevated their games, but the Kings certainly want their All-Star point guard back in action against one of the league's top teams.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Friday's matchup in Boston.
Sacramento Kings:
De'Aaron Fox - QUESTIONABLE (glute)
Boston Celtics:
Drew Peterson - OUT (concussion)
Baylor Scheierman - OUT (G League)
Jordan Walsh - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
A fully healthy Celtics squad is certainly one of the scariest sights in the NBA, but the defending champs have not been playing at their best recently.
The Kings certainly have a great opportunity to upset the Celtics in Boston, especially if Fox is good to go by game time. While Sacramento has shown they can win without him, their chances to win in Boston on Friday certainly rise if he suits up and shows off his elite scoring ability.
The Kings and Celtics tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Boston on Friday.
