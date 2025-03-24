Inside The Kings

Kings-Celtics Injury Report: Sabonis, Brown Statuses Revealed

The Sacramento Kings host the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Logan Struck

Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the first half at TD Garden.
Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Coming off of two consecutive losses, the Sacramento Kings continue their seven-game home stand against the NBA's defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The Celtics have been in much more of a rhythm than Sacramento, riding a five-game winning streak, and have won ten of their last 11. Monday's cross-conference matchup will be a huge test for the Kings as they try to avoid slipping out of the playoff picture, while the Celtics are looking to continue their dominance.

Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden.

Each team has released their injury reports for Monday's matchup in Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings:

Devin Carter - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Doug McDermott - QUESTIONABLE (elbow)

Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Boston Celtics:

Jaylen Brown - QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Al Horford - OUT (toe)

Sam Hauser - QUESTIONABLE (back)

Xavier Tillman - OUT (knee)

The Kings have been playing without star center Domantas Sabonis for the last three games due to an ankle sprain, and he missed six consecutive games shortly before that due to a hamstring strain. Sabonis' injury luck has been down the drain recently, but with the playoff race heating up, the Kings desperately need him back on the court.

Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second quarter at TD Garden.

Kings star guard Malik Monk is also listed on Monday's injury report and is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to illness. Since trading away De'Aaron Fox, Monk has stepped up as the team's primary point guard and Sacramento desperately needs him available against a star-studded Celtics team.

The Celtics have listed All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as questionable for Monday's game due to right knee posterior impingement. The Kings could catch a much-needed break if Brown sits on Monday night, especially since Boston's depth has already taken a hit.

The Kings and Celtics tip off at 7 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Monday.

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

