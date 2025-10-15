Kings-Clippers Injury Report: DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal Statuses
The Sacramento Kings have not started their 2025 preseason off with how they would have liked, losing their first two outings with some underwhelming performances all around. So far, through two games, Sacramento's most promising player is Zach LaVine, but the Kings will need a lot more from co-stars DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis to stay competitive.
On Wednesday night, the Kings are hosting the LA Clippers, who have also not beaten an NBA opponent in preseason yet. Still, the Kings are expected to have their hands full against a star-studded Clippers team on Wednesday.
Kings-Clippers injury report
The Kings went into their first two preseason games with no scratches; however, standout forward Keegan Murray suffered an injury in their last outing. In response, Murray had to undergo surgery, repairing a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.
Now, Murray will be sidelined for the next four to six weeks, and the Kings will get their first taste of basketball without him against the Clippers on Wednesday.
The Kings have also listed star forward DeMar DeRozan as probable with right groin soreness, and standout guard Malik Monk as questionable with an illness.
On the Clippers' side, they have been a bit banged up through preseason action so far, especially with their newest star, Bradley Beal. The three-time NBA All-Star has yet to make his debut with the Clippers, and that will not change on Wednesday.
The Clippers have ruled out Bradley Beal with a knee injury and standout guard Bogdan Bogdanovic with a back injury.
Neither the Kings nor Clippers will be at full strength for Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento, but it will be interesting to see how both teams adjust. The Kings, especially, have a lot to make up for in regard to Murray's absence, and Wednesday will be their first test with him sidelined.
It can be expected that DeRozan and Monk will suit up for Wednesday's game, although, for a preseason outing, it would not be too shocking if the Kings play it safe and sit either of them if they are not 100 percent. Still, the team would ideally get a full look at their Murray-less lineup so they know what they need to adjust moving forward.
The Kings and Clippers are set to face off at 10:00 p.m. ET in Sacramento on Wednesday for each team's second-to-last preseason outing of 2025.