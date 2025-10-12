Kings Announce Unfortunate Keegan Murray Injury Update on Sunday
On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings announced that forward Keegan Murray has suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left thumb, an injury that will require surgery. The 25-year-old forward will be re-evaluated in approximately four to six weeks.
“Forward Keegan Murray left the Kings preseason game versus the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter with a left thumb injury. An MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament of the left thumb. Murray will undergo surgery and be reevaluated in approximately 4-6 weeks,” the Kings released.
This is a very unfortunate setback for both Murray and the Kings, looking to find some traction after last season’s frustrating finish. The fourth-year forward has been one of Sacramento’s most important two-way players, and his growth over the past two seasons has been one of the building blocks for the foundation that the organization is trying to put in place.
Since being drafted fourth overall in 2022, Murray’s development has followed a steady, upward curve. He set a rookie record for three-pointers made, showing early on that his game was built to scale next to established stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
In year two, Murray took on a larger defensive load, often guarding opposing wings and showing flashes of the lockdown versatility Sacramento desperately needed. He was no longer just a floor spacer, as he became a reliable two-way starter who could defend, rebound, and make quick reads off the dribble.
This season was expected to be the next step: the bridge from promising role player to legitimate star. That emerging confidence was one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2025-2026 season, and now, it’s suddenly on pause.
A thumb injury might not sound devastating compared to something like a knee or ankle issue, but for a shooter like Murray, it’s significant. The left hand plays a key role in ball control, balance, and shooting rhythm. Even if he’s back within six weeks, it could take longer to get his touch and timing fully back - something the Kings can ill afford as they try to keep pace in a crowded Western Conference.
The timing also carries a bit of business intrigue. Murray has yet to sign a contract extension, and while there’s no indication the injury changes Sacramento’s long-term view of him, it does introduce an extra layer of uncertainty. The Kings have made it clear that he’s a foundational piece of their future, but this setback delays a season that was shaping up as his real breakout campaign.
In the meantime, Sacramento will likely look to fill Murray’s minutes at forward. None of the potential replacements can replicate his combination of shooting and defense, though, which means the Kings may have to adjust lineups or lean more heavily on small-ball units.
For a team like Sacramento, losing one of its core young pieces so early in the year is a real blow. Still, Murray’s track record suggests he’ll attack rehab the same way he’s approached his career so far: steady, focused, and determined to come back stronger.
The city of Sacramento and the Kings’ fanbase have grown accustomed to bad news over the years, where this team is concerned. Both groups will be hoping that this injury does not completely derail Murray’s and the Kings’ season.