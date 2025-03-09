Kings-Clippers Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis, Norman Powell Statuses
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, setting up a huge Pacific Division matchup. With just around 20 games remaining in the regular season for both teams, Sunday's matchup could have huge playoff implications.
The Kings are in ninth place in the West with a 33-29 record, while the Clippers are in eighth at 34-29. With just half of a game separating these two Californian squads, the Kings and Clippers will both be desperate for a win on Sunday night in LA.
Each team has released their injury reports for Sunday's game.
Sacramento Kings:
Jae Crowder - QUESTIONABLE (back)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (hamstring)
Malik Monk - OUT (toe)
LA Clippers:
Patrick Baldwin Jr. - OUT (G League two-way)
Cam Christie - OUT (G League assignment)
Trentyn Flowers - OUT (G League two-way)
Seth Lundy - OUT (G League two-way)
Norman Powell - OUT (hamstring)
Ben Simmons - OUT (knee)
The Kings will be down two starters in LA on Sunday, missing Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis. Monk is set to miss his third consecutive game with a right toe sprain, while Sabonis will be missing his fourth straight with a left hamstring strain.
The Clippers will be without their leading scorer, Norman Powell. The 31-year-old guard is having a career year but has missed eight of the last nine games, and the Clippers are just 3-6 in that span.
The Kings and Clippers are both dealing with some unfortunate injuries, but Sunday's matchup will still be just as interesting. The two teams tip off at 6:30 p.m. PST on Sunday in LA.
