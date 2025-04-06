Kings Coach's Honest Statement After Snapping 3-Game Losing Streak
The Sacramento Kings have been in a dreadful cold streak recently, but finally snapped out of it against one of the league's worst teams.
After suffering their worst loss of the season against the Washington Wizards, the Kings were able to take down the Charlotte Hornets, but the loss to the 15th-place Wizards still haunts many.
The Kings broke a three-game losing streak with their win over the Hornets, previously losing seven of their last eight games heading into that matchup. Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis each dropped 24+ point double-doubles over Charlotte, but Kings interim head coach Doug Christie credited his team's effort for picking up the much-needed win, via NBC Sports Bay Area.
"A total team effort,” Christie said. “Love and respect the way that the guys came out after a really disappointing loss. One that, in many ways, a team can go the other way. That’s what talking and being about your teammates and loving your teammates and respecting them is all about. A lot of love and respect for how the guys came out and approached this game.”
A huge concern for Sacramento during their cold streak has been their lack of effort, and Christie has not been afraid to tell it how it is. In such a brutal stretch with the regular season winding down, the Kings desperately needed a break, and their easy win over the Hornets stemmed from their high effort.
When Sacramento lost to the Wizards, it seemed as if the team did not even care about winning, and the lack of effort absolutely destroyed them. Now, with just five games left in the regular season, the Kings cannot afford to take it easy and come out slow.
The Kings move on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in their next game on Sunday.