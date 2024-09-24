Kings’ De'Aaron Fox Ranked Among the NBA's Top No.1 Options
The Sacramento Kings undoubtedly have one of the NBA's top tandems in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, as the All-Star guard and center have clawed the Kings into the realm of relevancy and contention.
Many fans debate on who is the first option between the two, and which star is more of a super sidekick to the other.
Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo! Sports ranked the number one option on each NBA team, claiming that Fox is the headliner in Sacramento.
Fox ranked 20th on Rohrbach's list, directly behind Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.
Many fans will put Sabonis as the top dog in Sacramento, but Fox being the go-to guy in clutch time should prove he is the rightful King on this list. However, the debate among this list is Fox's spot in the ranking.
Last season, Fox averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game, putting himself in the conversation with the league's top two-way point guards.
Two seasons removed from winning the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year award, along with an All-Star and All-NBA Third Team appearance, Fox is undoubtedly one of the top guards in the league. His development of a three-point shot and improved defensive skills make him an ideal first option for Sacramento, but he still has a lot to prove to move ahead of some of the names above him in the ranking.
The next step for Fox to prove himself in this league is to lead the Kings to a deep postseason run, similar to what Tyrese Haliburton did for the Pacers last season.
