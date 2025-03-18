Kings Defense and Passing Takes Down Grizzlies
The Sacramento Kings got back on track, snapping a four-game winning streak as they took down the Memphis Grizzlies 132-122.
The game started out interesting when Domantas Sabonis was on the wrong side of a head-to-head collision with Luke Kennard and had to exit the game to get stitches. And it got scary when Sabonis went down with an ankle injury on a 3rd quarter drive. He immediately left the game, as Isaiah Crawford was brought in to shoot his free throws.
We'll have to wait and see the updates on Sabonis, but for looking at just tonight, the Kings looked like the team that rattled off four straight wins rather than losers of four in a row.
They played defense, passed the ball, didn't turn it over. It was easily their most solid win since their win over the Antonio Spurs.
They finished the night with 35 assists and 13 turnovers, executing what Doug Christie asks for every game. This team is at their best when they move the ball and get everyone involved.
Malik Monk led the team with 28 points, but the bench combined for 37 points. Jake LaRavia had another strong game. He fouled out in just over 23 minutes of action, but played tremendous defense and chipped in 12 points on 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) from beyond the arc.
The Kings defense looked at peak form once again. It feels like this team either plays the best defense we've ever seen or completely disappears. And tonight they were everywhere.
Desmond Bane did his best to try and steal the game for the Grizzlies, finishing with 44 points on a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Kings defense on him wasn't terrible, but Bane reminded everyone he should be in considerations for one of the league's best shooters.
But the Kings held the rest of the Grizzlies to 45% from the field and 26% from three, and finished the game with 11 steals and 7 blocks.
It will be much more challenging assuming Sabonis misses more time, but tonight was a reminder that anything can happen on any given night. And with the Kings likely facing a one game play-in situation, that should at least be enough to get to the postseason and see what happens.
