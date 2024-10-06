Kings’ DeMar DeRozan Compares Keon Ellis To Defensive Star
After wrapping up day five of training camp, the Sacramento Kings players are getting a much-deserved day off on Sunday.
Newcomer DeMar DeRozan has received rave reviews during camp, and after Saturday’s practice had reviews to hand out himself.
To be out there with [Keon Ellis], to see his awareness, especially on the defensive end, it’s definitely amazing. And the way he’s been shooting the ball, definitely amazing. He reminds me of one of those Alex Caruso type of guys. That’s the type of player you want to have on your team, someone hard-nosed to go out there and do all the dirty work.- DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings
DeRozan and Alex Caruso were teammates for three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, so DeMar got to see firsthand how impactful Caruso is on the defensive side of the ball.
Caruso has earned consecutive all-defensive teams and is known for his tenacity on defense. He’s not only one of the best on-ball defenders in the association but also shines off the ball.
He led the league in deflections last season with 3.7 a game and was fourth in the NBA with 1.7 steals per contest. Those happen to be two areas Keon Ellis has excelled during his young NBA career.
He always seems to be in the right place on defense and has some of the best hands I’ve seen. His instincts and ability to poke the ball away as an off-ball defender are off the charts.
He finished last season with 1.8 deflections and 0.9 steals per game, but for the final 22 games of the season, those numbers rose to 3.0 and 1.5. Just behind the marks of Caruso from last season.
DeRozan doesn’t just compare Keon to Caruso because they are both great defenders. He compares them because they both play hard-nosed defense in similar styles. With how many people are obsessed with Alex Caruso, fans better prepare for Keon to join the club.
