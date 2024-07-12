Kings' DeMar DeRozan Contract Details Revealed
The Sacramento Kings acquired star free agent DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls, as the six-time NBA All-Star joins forces with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to attempt to compete in a loaded Western Conference.
The Kings offloaded a poor contract and average player in Harrison Barnes to bring in DeRozan, which should be counted as an automatic win for Sacramento. But, with the DeRozan trade official, his new contract has been revealed.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, DeRozan has signed a three-year deal worth $76.7 million, including "$3 million in unlikely bonuses." The deal's first two years are fully guaranteed, but only $10 million for the third season is guaranteed.
His partially guaranteed 2026-27 season can increase to $12 million if he is an All-Star in 2025 or 2026, $14 million if he is an All-Star in both years, or fully guaranteed if the Kings make an NBA Finals appearance in the next two seasons and DeRozan plays at least 60 games.
The Kings will pay DeRozan over $48 million for the next two seasons, but partially guaranteeing his contract for when he is 37 years old is the right choice.
DeRozan becomes the 76th highest-paid player in basketball with an average of $24.6 million per year. For a player who is a top-50 talent in the league, Sacramento got the aging star at a great price, as long as Father Time does not catch up to him.
After reportedly choosing Sacramento over the big-market Miami Heat, DeRozan and the Kings seem ready to compete with the best in the league.
