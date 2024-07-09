Report: DeMar DeRozan Chose Kings over Heat, Cites 'West Coast' as Reasoning
The Sacramento Kings made a big move this past weekend by acquiring a new star in DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan penned a three-year, $76 million deal with the Kings after meeting with team executives early on Saturday.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that DeRozan's decision came down to the Kings and the Miami Heat. Charania says that the Los Angeles Lakers never made a real offer, despite being mentioned in plenty of rumors.
DeRozan, 34, ultimately made his decision based on where he wanted to live. The West Coast offered the lifestyle he desired, and a meeting with owner Vivek Ranadivé sealed the deal.
He really wanted to land in a competitive environment, and also I'm told he wanted to go back west at the end of the day. The Kings, they pushed the hardest, they pushed the fastest throughout free agency to get a deal done.- Shams Charania, The Athletic
Competitive basketball is what general manager Monte McNair is pushing for after a disappointing exit from playoff contention last season. Sacramento has taken care of business time and time again this offseason, from extending head coach Mike Brown, re-signing sixth-man Malik Monk, and now trading for DeRozan.
Coming off a season where he averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game, DeRozan brings an elite skillset to the table. His talents will fit right into the starting lineup as the Kings desperately needed another shot-creator on the roster.
Entering his 16th year in the association, DeRozan is pushing for a championship before the end of his career. DeRozan choosing the Kings is a real sign of promise for both the organization and its fans, as he believes the team can deliver some hardware to California's capital.
Kings fans will get the opportunity to see DeRozan in the royal purple when the 2024-25 NBA season tips off.
