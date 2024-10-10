Kings' DeMar DeRozan Reflects on Preseason Debut
The Sacramento Kings were taken down in their 2024 preseason opener by the Golden State Warriors, but Kings fans have never been happier following a loss.
Wednesday's matchup was the Kings' debut for six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, and the veteran wing came out blazing. In just 15 minutes on the court, DeRozan dropped a quick 15 points on perfect 6-6 shooting, including 1-1 from deep.
Following the game, DeRozan reflected on his debut and how it felt to be in Sacramento (via Sean Cunningham | FOX40):
I never take any moment of being able to play in this league for granted... Just to be appreciated and be wanted somewhere, it always feels good, especially as a competitor. To get that reception, knowing it was just preseason, it was definitely cool.- DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings
While it was a sweet debut for DeRozan, he made it clear there are still improvements to be made. He emphasized the hard work they have been putting in this offseason and training camp, but their defensive lapses need to be cleaned up.
The Kings allowed Golden State to shoot 53.8 percent from beyond the arc, which would be completely unacceptable in a regular season game. DeRozan claims better communication on defense going forward will make the difference, along with turning up their aggression.
When the starters were playing all together in the first half, the offense was certainly clicking and everyone looked great. That is a fantastic sign, especially in the preseason opener, that Sacramento's offense will be very dangerous this year.
The Kings face the Warriors again on Friday but down the road at the Chase Center this time. Seeing DeRozan in a Kings uniform for the first time was sweet, but Sacramento needs to turn it up the rest of the preseason to prepare for the games that count.
