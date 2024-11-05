Kings F DeMar DeRozan Is Top Three in Crucial NBA Stat
Seven games into the season, the Sacramento Kings have found themselves in close games almost on a nightly basis. They just squeaked out a one-point win against the Miami Heat and in their losses have a total deficit of just nine points, with losses by three, four, and one.
With those close games come all-important clutch time minutes. Five of the Kings' seven games have been close enough to qualify for clutch time, which is when a game is the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime and the score is within five points.
While the Kings have won just two of the five games, they have looked poised down the stretch of games, largely thanks to newcomer DeMar DeRozan.
While DeRozan may be a new member of the Kings, his ability to hit clutch shots is nothing new, as he finished second in the league last season with 182 total clutch points
Early on this year, he finds himself in a familiar spot on the clutch scoring list. DeMar’s 24 clutch points are third in the league, trailing Nikola Jokić’s 28 and Jalen Green’s 27.
His four-point play against the Heat Monday night brought the deficit from five down to one with 1:11 left in the game. It was an ultimate big shot moment as the Heat attempted to pull away.
DeMar’s ability to hit contested shots as the game slows down is something the Kings needed last season with teams putting all of their focus on 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox.
DeRozan’s efficiency in clutch situations can stand to improve, as he’s shot 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) from the field, but he’s a perfect 6-of-6 from the line and has zero turnovers in the 22 minutes. He’s been calm and collected with no hesitation to take the big shot.
With a season of close games yet to be played, it’s a great feeling knowing that both DeRozan and Fox are options to close out games.
