Kings’ DeMar DeRozan Wants To Retire With the Raptors
The Sacramento Kings added six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan to their lineup this offseason, but the impressive bucket-getter might not be ending his career in Sacramento.
When talking with Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, DeRozan revealed that he would want to retire with the Toronto Raptors, if the opportunity arises.
If I had the opportunity to do something like that, you can’t turn something like that down, to put on that jersey for the last time, because it was the first jersey you put on.- DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings
DeRozan started his career in Toronto after the Canadian franchise drafted him ninth overall in 2009. Through nine seasons as a Raptor, DeRozan averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, making four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA honors.
The Raptors did not win an NBA championship until the year after they traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, so rightfully, his journey as a Toronto star seems unfinished.
The Kings signed DeRozan to a three-year deal worth around $74 million, so the star will be 38 entering free agency in 2027. If DeRozan wants his next contract to be the last one of his career, then a return to Toronto seems very possible.
DeRozan is certainly expected to slow down over the next three seasons as he ages, so a farewell tour with the Raptors would be the ideal way to end his long, successful career.
