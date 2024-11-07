Kings Dominate Late in 122-107 Win Over Raptors
The Sacramento Kings were taken down by the Toronto Raptors in an overtime thriller last week but got revenge on Wednesday night with a convincing 122-107 win at home.
The Kings were once again led by star wing DeMar DeRozan, dropping a game-high 27 points shooting 11-for-21 from the field for his eighth consecutive 20+ point game of the season.
Sacramento star center Domantas Sabonis notched his third triple-double of the season, dropping 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.
Rising star Keegan Murray earned his fourth double-double of the season with an impressive 22 points and 12 rebounds, while All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox chipped in 21 points.
The Kings outscored the Raptors 33 to 14 in the fourth quarter, surging to the finish line after a four-point deficit at the third-quarter break.
Toronto moves to 2-7 on the season, but former King Davion Mitchell had a sweet homecoming in his first game back at Golden 1 Center. Mitchell dropped 20 points and six assists, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and receiving a warm welcome from his former fanbase.
The Kings move to 5-3 on the season, winning five of their last six with a vital stretch of games ahead of them. In their next five outings, the Kings face the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns twice. Those five games in seven days will be massive, so getting a good win against the Raptors on Wednesday is very helpful.
