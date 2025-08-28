Kings Expected to Shop Six-Time NBA All-Star at Trade Deadline

Kings' trio DOMINATES on the road.



👑 LaVine: 43 PTS (17 in 4Q), 8 3PM

👑 DeRozan: 37 PTS

👑 Sabonis: 19 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST



They come back from 18 down to hold on to the West's #9 seed! pic.twitter.com/akgpWe0xyX