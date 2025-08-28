Kings Expected to Shop Six-Time NBA All-Star at Trade Deadline
Even though the 2023-24 season ended poorly for the Sacramento Kings, the team seemed poised to move forward. The team lost in the play-in tournament, but they were missing two key players in Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter down the stretch. Going into the 2024-25 season, the Kings were expected to be competitive with a fully healthy roster and the 13th overall pick.
The team would take Devin Carter with the pick, but the big splash would come about a week later. During the California Classic, it was announced that DeMar DeRozan would be joining the Sacramento Kings via sign-and-trade from the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan was 35 going into the season, but showed he still had a lot left.
In 77 starts, DeRozan averaged 22 points per game on 47% shooting while making some changes to his game to fit into the offense. 256 three-point attempts were the second most in a season for DeRozan, while 540 two-point attempts are among the lowest marks for his career.
Still, there were plenty of isolation opportunities for DeRozan, where he ranked 11th in the league in points per possession among players with at least two isolation possessions per game. DeMar was also sixth in points per possession on pick and rolls among players with one or more possessions last season. All the data shows that DeRozan had a solid season, but that didn’t translate into the team success that Monte McNair and Vivek Ranadive were expecting.
Between the general dysfunction of the team and trading away De’Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine, not even DeRozan’s absolute peak could’ve made a difference. The Kings would get obliterated in the Play-In Tournament by a Dallas Mavericks team missing Kyrie Irving, leading them into the offseason with no real answers.
The combination of LaVine and DeRozan didn’t work (surprise), and now the team is looking for options to right the ship. While moving LaVine might be more helpful, his contract makes that tough. The team has reportedly been shopping DeRozan without any luck, and now may turn to the deadline to find a home for the six-time All-Star.
“Expect both Monk and veteran DeMar DeRozan to be trade deadline assets for the Kings, depending on what direction they want to go,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on ClutchPoints.
After last season ended abruptly, it was widely expected that one of DeRozan, LaVine, or even Domantas Sabonis would be moved over the summer. Unfortunately, the market for veteran scorers has been incredibly dry this offseason, and the Kings will likely go into the season with all three still on the roster. The silver lining is that the offers for someone like DeRozan may be better at the deadline.
Often, teams in the playoff hunt need a boost midway through the season to solidify their spot or push past a team ahead of them in the standings. The Golden State Warriors made a big move for Jimmy Butler, the Cleveland Cavaliers brought in De’Andre Hunter, along with numerous other deals for veteran help. DeRozan could be a great fit for a defensive team that needs a proven scorer to take the next step.
The other thing working in the Kings’ favor is DeRozan’s contract. DeRozan’s contract is only partially guaranteed for 2026-27, which gives the team that trades for him peace of mind in case the move doesn’t work out.
DeRozan’s value may go up during the season, but playing hardball isn’t in their best interest. With an older starting lineup and no real postseason success to show for it, the Kings need to start opening up minutes for their younger guys. Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, Carter, Keon Ellis, and Isaac Jones will all be hard-pressed for minutes this season, which isn’t ideal for their development.
Being able to move DeRozan without needing to attach draft capital should be considered a win for the Kings. Getting off DeRozan’s salary not only opens up minutes, but it also gives the team the funds needed to extend Keegan Murray and Ellis.
Because moving DeRozan opens up minutes and salary to extend two of the Kings’ most important players, Sacramento should entertain all offers that come before and at the deadline. They may not be able to get a ton back for him, however, moving forward from this version of the Kings is something that needs to be done as soon as possible.
It’s a bit unfair that players like DeRozan and LaVine are being looked at so poorly because the Kings built a bad roster, but the reality is the team isn’t going anywhere until they tear it all down.