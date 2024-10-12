Kings Fall to Warriors 109-106 in Preseason Rematch
The Sacramento Kings fell to the Golden State Warriors 109-106, but much like Wednesday, the outcome feels inconsequential.
After playing just the first half on Wednesday, the Kings starters played into the third quarter before the bench took over, and once again, the starting unit looked great.
Keegan Murray led the way with 17 points, but everyone contributed with extremely even shot distribution.
Keegan looked aggressive off the dribble and looked for his own shot, getting to the line for eight free throw attempts, which would tie his career-high. Throw in his five steals, which would have also been a career-high, and Keegan had himself a night on both ends of the floor.
The game started rocky with Mike Brown calling a quick timeout 1 minute and 50 seconds into the game after two made threes by Warriors’ Kyle Anderson, one of which came off of miscommunication in transition. But the Kings tightened up their defense to hold the Warriors to 13-of-34 (38.2%) from three on the night.
After worries resurfaced from last year’s poor three-point shooting defense and the Warriors making 28 threes on Wednesday, it was a settling sight to see the improved three-point defense.
While the starters showed no problem scoring, the bench struggled to contribute on offense. With Malik Monk out for personal reasons and injuries to Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, and Jordan McLaughlin, the bench is currently filled with defensive-minded players.
The bench played relatively well, providing defense and hustle, which is exactly what Mike Brown seems to have them focusing on.
Boogie Ellis came in for the final 10 minutes and provided a spark on offense. With 11 points on 4-of-7, 57.1 percent, from the field and 3-of-5, 60 percent, from beyond the arc.
Boogie is proving he’s a certified bucket. With 10 points on Wednesday as well, he provides a much-needed scoring punch off the bench with the injuries.
