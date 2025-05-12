Kings Fan Favorite to Represent at NBA Draft Lottery
According to ESPN 1320’s James Ham earlier on Monday (and now confirmed by the league), the Sacramento Kings will be sending guard Keon Ellis as their representative at Monday’s NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery reveal will take place in Chicago and will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.
Each team participating in the draft lottery sends one person to represent the organization. Over the years, teams have mostly sent owners, coaches, front office employees, and current and former players to represent them. Occasionally, organizations have stepped outside the box to send some draft lottery representatives that didn’t fit the mold.
Most notably, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert sent his son Nick in 2011, and the Brooklyn Nets sent minority owner Jay-Z in 2008. The Sacramento Kings have eschewed tradition on two occasions: once by holding a contest to send season ticket holder Margie Parilo in 2008, and again by sending Adrienne Maloof in 2012. Maloof was the sister of then-owners Joe, Gavin, and Phil Maloof and was also one of the stars of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” reality show.
If the Kings are indeed going to be represented by Keon Ellis on Monday, they will be following a more traditional route. Ellis just wrapped his third season with the team, and is one of the best, most promising young talents on a team that could use several more promising young talents. Ellis is also a fan favorite who finished this past season in the top-25 in the NBA in steals per game.
Sacramento fans will be hoping that Ellis can “steal” some good fortune for the Kings, as the team stands a very small chance of receiving the #1 overall pick. In fact, the Kings will very likely walk away from the draft lottery with no pick in the first round this year at all.
Because of the Kevin Huerter trade the team made in 2022, the Kings have only a 3.8% chance of retaining the pick this year. In all likelihood, the pick will convey to the Atlanta Hawks to complete the trade obligations and Sacramento will have to prepare to miss out on the top prospects in this year’s draft.
Per reports from the NBA Communications team, the Sacramento Kings will be represented in the lottery drawing room by Alvin Gentry. The lottery drawing room is the private, secured space where the results of the lottery are determined by combinations of numbers on ping pong balls drawn at random. Only the 14 team representatives, league personnel, and select media members are present for the drawing, and the results are kept secret until they are revealed on the telecast.
Alvin Gentry is currently serving as the Vice President of Basketball Engagement for the Sacramento Kings, but prior to this post he was the interim head coach of the team from November 2021 until April 2022. The Kings had a record of 24-41 in the 65 games they played with Gentry at the helm.
Many Kings fans will be hoping for a miracle on Monday night, one that would allow the team to land top prospect Cooper Flagg with the #1 overall pick. Frankly, jumping into the top four spots of the draft (and thereby retaining the pick) would be cause enough for celebration amongst the Sacramento faithful. Perhaps the combination of Gentry and Ellis will be the lucky duo the Kings need in Chicago.