Sacramento Kings Lottery Odds and How To Watch
The Cooper Flagg sweepstakes comes to a conclusion tonight, as the NBA draft lottery will determine who gets the number one pick and land the rights to draft the clear number one pick from Duke. For the Sacramento Kings, they'll find out if they get to keep their pick with a little (ok, a lot) of luck, or send the pick to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Kings enter the night with the 13th-best odds to land the overall pick. If it falls past pick 12, the Kings owe their pick to the Hawks as part of the trade that brought Kevin Huerter to Sacramento during the 2022 offseason. If they get lucky and jump into the top four, they'll get to keep their pick and owe the Hawks a top-10 protected pick next season.
But Sacramento's odds of keeping their pick are slim, standing at just a 3.8% chance to land one of the first four picks. That leaves a 96.2% chance that the Kings forfeit their pick.
The Kings have had a decent amount of recent luck in the lottery, jumping from pick seven to four in the 2022 draft, from seven to second in 2018, and eighth to third (then back to fifth with a pick swap) in 2017.
Those picks would turn into Keegan Murray, Marvin Bagley III, and De'Aaron Fox.
While the Kings have gotten lucky in the last few years, they haven't landed the number one pick since 1989, when they selected Pervis Ellison. They enter the night with a 0.8% chance to getting the top pick.
The odds are slim, but as is traditional unlike many others, all eyes in Sacramento will turn to the ping pong balls and the lottery for the 18th time in 19 years.
The Kings jumping into the top four would change everything for the new front office of Scott Perry and B.J. Armstrong, giving them young talent to choose from or a pick to dangle in a trade. But losing the pick to Atlanta would also free up future picks to be traded, which is also beneficial moving forward.
Either way, the Kings' future becomes clearer tonight after the lottery.
Date: Monday, May 12th | Start Time: 4:00 p.m. PT
How to Watch: ESPN | Streaming: Fubo