Kings Fix Franchise Blunder: Net Star Guard in Trade Idea

CJ McCollum is still motivated by Sacramento not drafting him in 2013 after telling him they would.



He’s played the Kings twice this season:

- 17 pts, 7 asts, 2 rebs, 2 stls, 2 blks on 7/15 FG, 3/5 3P

- 30 pts, 4 asts, 7 rebs, 2 blks on 11/16 FG, 7/10 3P pic.twitter.com/hxVuLnbVWR