Kings Fix Franchise Blunder: Net Star Guard in Trade Idea
As the Sacramento Kings continue to fill out their front office and coaching staff, all eyes will start to turn to the roster as the Kings head into the offseason with needs of a point guard and length and athleticism.
While this player wouldn't address Sacramento's need for size, it would give the Kings one of the most notorious Kings' killers in history, but more importantly, a player who would fit perfectly in Doug Christie's system. Sacramento should check in on the availability of C.J. McCollum.
McCollum, who was once told by the Kings that he would be drafted by Sacramento at number seven in the 2013 draft, still holds a grudge against the franchise that didn't hold up their end of the promise.
What hurts Kings fans especially, is that all these years later, McCollum still isn't shy about his feelings of resentment.
After scoring 30 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to victory over the Kings on January 7th, 2024 (one of six in the infamous 0-6 season against the Pelicans), McCollum reminded everyone of his feelings when asked about playing at the Golden 1 Center. "Yeah, Sacramento was supposed to draft me; they had me come back for a second workout. Actually told me they were going to take me at seven, and they didn't. So, I enjoy playing here."
It was just one of many instances of McCollum taking down the Kings, who, especially of late, has torched the Kings every chance he's gotten.
In his last six games against Sacramento, McCollum has averaged 30.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 58% shooting from the field and a scorching 57.4% from beyond the arc. Not only would the Kings gain McCollum's services, but they'd be taking away one of their biggest threats simultaneously.
McCollum, a 12-year veteran, averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds across 56 games for the Pelicans last season. At 33-years-old, he wouldn't help the Kings get younger, but he would immediately help the Kings chances of competing in the tough Western Conference.
Logistically, McCollum is set to make $30.7 million next year, and will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. A swap of McCollum and DeMar DeRozan would work money-wise, with picks included as needed to make the deal work for both teams. It would be a short-term move for the Kings, but could help build and establish a culture in Christie's first full year as coach.
During his time as interim head coach, Christie repeatedly stated how he wants the Kings to take more threes, even approaching 50 per contest. With 8.2 three-point attempts per game last season, and 8.4 the year prior, switching out DeRozan's mid-range for McCollum's threes would instantly raise the Kings volume from deep.
A lineup of McCollum, Keon Ellis (or Malik Monk), Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis would be filled with shooters, especially if Ellis gets the start. It would also have a good balance of offense and defense, with Ellis and Murray taking the difficult guard and wing defensive matchups to spell McCollum and LaVine.
It's hard to say if the Pelicans, who are coming off a 21-win season, would be interested in moving on from McCollum or want to bring in DeMar DeRozan, but it's a least worth looking into for Scott Perry and the Kings.
The move would be a mostly lateral move, money and age-wise, so there's little to no risk for the Kings. It may be thirteen seasons too late, but the Kings can finally right their wrong from the 2013 draft.