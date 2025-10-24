Inside The Kings

Kings Get Good News on Injury Report vs. Jazz

The Sacramento Kings star is set to return to action against the Utah Jazz.

Logan Struck

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) talks with forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) talks with forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Sacramento Kings are heading into their second game of the season, playing host to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. The Jazz are coming off an impressive 21-point win over the star-studded LA Clippers, and are certainly looking to use Friday's game to keep their momentum rolling.

The Kings, on the other hand, were a bit short-handed in their season opener against the Suns, putting two significant holes in their starting lineup by playing without Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray due to injuries. However, the Kings are trending in the right direction heading into Friday's game.

Kings get good news on injury report

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets with forward Keegan
Jan 27, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets with forward Keegan Murray (13) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luckily, the Kings are getting star center Domantas Sabonis back on the court for Friday's game. Sabonis missed the Kings' season opener with a right hamstring strain and was initially listed as questionable for their next matchup. However, the Kings upgraded Sabonis' status just hours before the game, as he is now listed as available and ready to go.

It is not all good news on the Kings' injury report, however. Keegan Murray remains out for the team after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. Rookie guard Nique Clifford is also out for Friday's matchup with a right hamstring strain, just one game after earning a starting nod in his NBA debut on Wednesday.

While not having Murray and Clifford is a significant loss for the Kings, getting Sabonis back on the floor sooner than expected is huge and a great way to help avoid the upset against a capable Jazz team.

Jazz missing key guard

As for the Jazz, they have just two names listed on their injury report for Friday's matchup. Standout sophomore point guard Isaiah Collier is ruled out with a right hamstring strain, while veteran forward Georges Niang is out with a left foot injury.

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier
Apr 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Collier, 21, is coming off a promising rookie campaign for Utah after being the 29th overall pick in last year's draft. Collier led all rookies with 6.3 assists per game last season and should continue to develop his game as a pass-first point guard as he gets more opportunities.

The Jazz still have a handful of underrated weapons, as Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh all made a huge impact in their upset win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Just because the Jazz have been one of the NBA's worst teams over the past couple of years does not mean the Kings can take them lightly, and getting Sabonis back in the lineup should certainly help.

The Kings and Jazz are set to tip off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News