Kings Get Top-10 Pick and Overhaul Roster in Bold Trade with Pelicans
The rumors around the Sacramento Kings trading into the first round of the upcoming draft are growing. With the Kings lacking a first-round pick this year, and an older roster that lacks true young players, it makes sense that new GM Scott Perry would like to select his own top pick for the Kings.
There are a number of options for the Kings to get back into the first-round. The Brooklyn Nets have four of the first 30 picks and the Magic have the 16th and 25th picks, but in this hypothetical, the Kings swing for the fences to bring in a top-10 pick, defensive ace, and salary to match.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, #7 2025 Pick, NOP 2029 1st RD Pick (top-10 protected)
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Devin Carter
If the Kings want to truly shake up their roster, sending out one of Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine is the quickest way to do so. But trading them both is easier said than done. For Sabonis specifically, he requires a specific team and roster to maximize his talent, as shown during the original Beam Team in Sacramento.
Looking at that fit in New Orleans, it could work. The Pelicans need a center, and pairing Sabonis with Zion Williamson would give the All-NBA center an athletic rim protector next to him for the first time since he and Myles Turner shared the court in Indiana.
He would also be another facilitator for the Pelicans, who finished 19th in the league last season with 25.8 assists per game.
For the Kings, Dejounte Murray is included mostly for salary-matching purposes. He's owed $30.8 million next season, $32.8 the following, and has a $30.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season.
Even before Murray tore his achilles in January, he was having a tough season, averaging a nice 17.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.5 rebounds, but on 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from three. The counting stats were great, but Murray's efficiency took a major dip. There is always a chance that Murray could rebound to his All-Star play though that the Kings could hang their hat on.
The true prize of the trade for the Kings would be the number seven pick and Herb Jones. With a top-10 pick, Perry could grab a point guard of the future that would help offset the money that Murray is owed.
And Jones only played 20 games last season before sustaining a labrum tear in his right shoulder, but in those 20 games, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a great 1.9 steals on 43.6% shooting from the field and 30.6% from three.
Pairing Jones with Keegan Murray would give the Kings their best defensive wing duo in years, if not ever. Jones is a perennial All-Defense level wing defender and former teammate of Keon Ellis from their college days at Alabama. The trio of Ellis, Jones, and Murray would instantly give the Kings their best defense in at least a decade.
On the fringes of the trade, Devin Carter would provide another young and cheap guard for the Pelicans to work and sweeten the pot for New Orleans, while the additional pick for the Kings would help lessen the sting of losing an All-NBA center in Sabonis.
It's a drastic move, but it's one that would very quickly reshape the roster under Perry. In an offseason where that feels inevitable, getting a pick, former All-Star, and All-Defensive player seems like a great place to start for Sacramento.