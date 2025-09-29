Kings GM Scott Perry Gets Honest About New-Look Roster
As the 2025-26 season approaches, the Sacramento Kings media got to hear from General Manager Scott Perry for the first time in a couple of months.
Perry began by outlining his six key organizational principles in case media or listeners were unfamiliar. He wants his teams to be competitive, tough, team-oriented, accountable, disciplined, and professional. These have been Perry’s foundational traits for success for some time now, and he said that he operated this offseason trying to find players who fit this bill.
Perry noted that new point guard Dennis Schroder properly embodies all of these traits. The culture fit, paired with the positional need, which is what he saw as the primary need when he was first hired, is what piqued their interest in the German point guard this summer.
As one would expect, much of the interview was general executive speak where they talk about how excited they are for the season and think they have a great team heading into their first practice. Perry said exactly this when asked how complete this roster is, noting that he is pleased with where they are at going into their first practice.
One reason for the lack of action this offseason could be the front offices “adjusting to the new world” with the First and Second Aprons now really coming into play. This could be the case for Sacramento’s dealings this offseason, as well. The salary cap increasing by only 7% in 2026-27 certainly affects their plans for that season.
This adjustment can be seen through the cold rookie extension market, with the only non-max extension recipient being Jabari Smith Jr.
With this in mind, Perry was vague about extension negotiations with Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis. He noted that he will “never talk about anything contractual” in settings like this. Perry noted that he has known both of them since their pre-draft process during his time as an executive with the Knicks and enjoys working with both of them. He left it at that.
These negotiations with Murray will certainly be something to watch over the next three weeks. Ellis’s talks cannot be acted on until February, but they can certainly still build their relationship and trust between now and when Keon could potentially put pen to paper in early 2026.
The front office and coaching staff underwent nearly full makeovers this summer, with Perry replacing Monte McNair and almost a completely new staff around Head Coach Doug Christie, who had his interim tag removed after a 27-24 finish filling in for Mike Brown, who was fired at the end of December.
Perry spoke to the diversity and experience of the front office and coaching staff they have brought in to support Christie, specifically noting Associate Head Coach Mike Woodson’s experience, Bobby Jackson “leaving here” for his stint with the Philadelphia 76ers and his relationship with Christie from their playing days, and Mike Miller, who will round out the “front bench” of the coaching staff. Per Christie, Jackson will run the defense and Miller will run the offense.
There is not too much real information that reveals any long-term plans, but Perry’s interview is still something for Kings fans to sit with as the preseason approaches. Sacramento’s preseason opener comes on October 8, when the Kings host the Toronto Raptors.