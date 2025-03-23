Kings Go Cold Late - Giannis' Monster Night Sinks Sacramento
The Sacramento Kings had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 108-114.
Antetokounmpo finished the night with a game-high 32 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 60% from the field and 8-of-13 (61.5%) from the free throw line.
The Kings did a good job of slowing him down in the first-half, but after haftime, Giannis was an unstoppable freight train, getting to the rim over, and over, and over again.
Tonight confirmed what all Kings fans know. They don't have anyone on the roster who has a chance of slowing Antetokounmpo down. Not many teams do, but the Kings are likely a matchup that the two-time MVP circles on his calendar as an opportunity for a big game.
Sacramento did their best to double-team and throw different looks at Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee did a good job of moving the ball around the get the open shot. Giannis may have only had three assists, but he got teammates open throughout the entire game.
Despite the big performance from Giannis, the Kings had a chance to win this game down the stretch, but went cold to close it out.
The Kings had the lead 108-107 with 4:24 left in the fourth, but Sacramento didn't score a single point from that point on.
In other games we've seen the Kings struggle to close out a game, with a player taking and missing the majority of the clutch looks, but tonight it was the entier team that went cold over the final stretch.
DeMar DeRozan missed three looks, Trey Lyles missed two three-point attempts, Keegan Murray missed an open look from deep, and LaVine missed a turnaround jumper and two free-throws.
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a playoff run, and playoff teams know how to turn up defensive pressure when need be. On a night where the Kings couldn't stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee found a way to do just enough to steal this game from Sacramento.
