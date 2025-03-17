Kings-Grizzlies Injury Report: Ja Morant's Status Revealed
Riding a four-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Sacramento's recent struggles have been a huge concern, especially as they fall back down to .500 with a 33-33 record and virtually take themselves out of contention to dodge the Play-In Tournament.
Monday's matchup against Memphis could have major playoff implications for both teams, but the Grizzlies are coming into Sacramento shorthanded. The Grizzlies have already ruled out star point guard Ja Morant against the Kings due to left hamstring soreness, while Sacramento is as healthy as they have been in weeks.
Each team has released their injury reports for Monday's game in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Trey Lyles - QUESTIONABLE (back)
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Memphis Grizzlies:
Santi Aldama - DOUBTFUL (calf)
GG Jackson - OUT (G League assignment)
Yuki Kawamura - OUT (G League two-way)
Ja Morant - OUT (hamstring)
Scotty Pippen Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (wrist)
Zyon Pullin - OUT (knee)
The Grizzlies have a loaded injury report, of course, headlined by Morant. The star guard was sidelined in Memphis' last game and is now set to miss his 26th of the season due to various injuries.
The Kings welcomed back star center Domantas Sabonis in their last outing after a six-game absence, and now the three-time All-Star is left off of the injury report completely. The Kings should be desperate to get back in the win column on Monday night, and facing a shorthanded Grizzlies team gives them a great opportunity.
