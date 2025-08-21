Kings Guard Devin Carter Snubbed From 2024 NBA Re-Draft
Devin Carter was taken 13th overall by the Sacramento Kings after an incredible year at Providence. Carter averaged nearly 20 points per game while shooting close to 38% from deep before declaring for the NBA Draft.
There weren’t many who didn’t believe that Carter would be a solid NBA player, but the pick wasn’t a slam dunk for the Kings. Sacramento needed wing depth badly, and Carter was coming into the league with a shoulder issue that kept him out until halfway through the season.
Carter showed flashes when he stepped on the court, but it would be a stretch to say he looked like a lottery pick. Recently, Sam Vecenie put out a re-draft of the 2024 class in The Athletic and left Devin Carter out of his top 20.
“I’m still a believer in Devin Carter because of his defense and toughness, but I’m worried that the 13th pick’s jump shot looked hitchy and messy at summer league after his July 2024 left shoulder surgery,” Vecenie explained.
It’s tough to argue with Vecenie’s synopsis on Devin after watching him last season and over the summer. At times, Carter looked elite against Summer League competition. When his shot is falling and he’s not making mistakes with the ball, he looks like an elite three-and-D guard. The issue is that he only shot 29.5% on the season and hasn’t shown enough playmaking skills to be a point guard.
The 6-foot-2 guard is an incredible athlete and defender, but at his size, Carter needs to have some offensive tools to be effective in the league. Carter doesn’t need to be a 40% shooter, but he needs to get to league average at the very least.
Who did the Kings pass on?
As mentioned, Sacramento needed wings to fill out their roster and passed up on a few when they selected Carter last year. Kyshawn George, Tristan Da Silva, and Ryan Dunn were all players drafted after Carter that Vecenie had higher in his re-draft.
Da Silva is the most notable because he was projected around the Kings’ pick and would’ve been a great fit with his shooting ability and size. George and Dunn, on the other hand, are harder to be upset about because they weren’t expected to be as good as they were last season. On top of those wing options, Sacramento passed on Jared McCain, Kel-el Ware, and Bub Carrington, who might have been better fits than Carter.
Unfortunately, Carter isn’t in a better situation because there is a good chance he could flourish with the right opportunity, like Davion Mitchell with the Miami Heat. With rumors of Carter being included in trade conversations, the Kings may view the situation similarly and want to see if they can move him for a position of need.
After trading Tyrese Haliburton, De’Aaron Fox, and Mitchell, it would be tough to watch the team move another high draft pick, even if it may be the correct move. As of now, any Jonathan Kuminga trade talks seem to be quiet for the Kings, which may mean that they need to find a way to use Carter this season.
Carter can still make an impact
If Carter can find some consistency from three and make some playmaking strides, he can start to change the narrative on him and earn some more minutes in a crowded rotation. The good news is that Carter and Clifford played well together in Summer League and in Rico Hines’ scrimmages down in Los Angeles, which will be helpful when it comes to finding minutes for both guys.
Davion Mitchell is a perfect example of what Carter could show this coming season to prove that he’s worth being patient with. Mitchell, a former King, shot 45% from three in 30 games with the Heat and 40% on the season while being one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. All eyes will be on Carter this season as fans and the team will be hoping for a big second-year jump.
Whether Carter should’ve been picked 13th can be debated, but I don’t think you can close the door on him just yet. Big games against good competition in the Celtics, Cavaliers, Warriors, and others prove that he has the capability of being the player that the Kings hope he can be.
That’s not to say that the Kings shouldn’t explore a move, but they have no reason to be hasty when it comes to Carter. My prediction is that Carter will prove that he was worth the 13th overall pick, either on the Kings or another team.