Kings Have Season-Best Outing in 140-113 Win vs Spurs
The Sacramento Kings have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 season, highlighted by winning just three of their last ten games. Coming into Friday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs desperate for a victory, the Kings exploded for their best performance of the season to show everyone what they are capable of.
The Kings beat the Spurs 140-113, shooting 56.7 percent from the field, 47.1 percent from deep, and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Their season-high 140 points reminded many what that firepowered offense can do when they are clicking.
Sacramento's starting five and sixth man Kevin Huerter all went for 16+ points, combining to score 122 of the team's 140 points. No individual player stood out in Friday's win, but the impressive team effort was exactly what the Kings needed in desperate times.
The Spurs were playing without their two leading scorers Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, but the Kings have had a poor tendency to fall flat against short-handed teams in the past.
Standout 23-year-old forward Julian Champagnie had a game-high 30 points for San Antonio, the lone Spur that the Kings struggled to slow down on Friday.
With both teams on the second leg of a back-to-back, it was clear that whatever squad was able to stay resilient would pull out the win. The Kings clawed their way back from a 13-point first-quarter deficit, outscoring the Spurs by 27 through the final three periods.
If the Kings can continue to score and make shots like they did on Friday night in San Antonio, it would not be shocking if they climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture.
