Kings-Hawks Injury Report: Bogdanovic, Hunter Status' Revealed
The Sacramento Kings started their 2024-25 season with two losses, but have bounced back and won two consecutive to reach .500 heading into November.
The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have had the opposite result. The Hawks won their first two contests of the season, but have lost three straight since.
The Kings travel to Atlanta on Friday night looking to extend their win streak, while the Hawks attempt to get back in the win column. Each team has released their injury report ahead of the inter-conference battle.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Atlanta Hawks:
Bogdan Bogdanovic - OUT (hamstring)
Kobe Bufkin - OUT (shoulder)
Dyson Daniels - OUT (hip)
De'Andre Hunter - OUT (knee)
Vit Krejci - OUT (thigh)
Cody Zeller - OUT (personal)
The Kings have been fairly injury-free to start the new season, with the exception of highly-touted rookie guard Devin Carter rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery and newly-added backup center Orlando Robinson recovering from an MCL sprain.
The Hawks have six players listed out for Friday's matchup, most of which are rotational pieces. Guard Dyson Daniels and forward De'Andre Hunter, both set to miss Friday's game, have both started in all of their appearances this season. Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta's go-to sixth man, will also miss their matchup against Sacramento.
Atlanta will be at a major disadvantage against the Kings, playing without two of their starters. The Kings have already proven to be the more talented and competitive team, but you can not count the Hawks out of this one.
Hawks star point guard Trae Young has been on fire to start his 2024-25 campaign, averaging 28.2 points and 11.6 assists through five games. If the Kings shut down Young, they should not have any issues in Friday's matchup in Atlanta.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!