Kings HC Mike Brown Announces Change To Starting Lineup
The Sacramento Kings became one of the most underrated defensive teams in the NBA toward the end of the 2023-24 season, mainly due to the emergence of sophomore guard Keon Ellis.
Ellis, a 24-year-old lockdown defender, elevated Sacramento to a top-ten defense in the league after entering the starting lineup last season but only found that spot due to Kevin Huerter's season-ending shoulder injury.
Heading into 2024 training camp, Kings head coach Mike Brown announced that Ellis would keep his starting job from the end of last season, but Brown specified it was only until Huerter returned from injury.
On Tuesday, Huerter was a full participant in practice for the first time since his injury, leading to a starting lineup change announcement from Brown (via Jason Anderson | Sacramento Bee):
"I think [Huerter] is close." Brown continues, "They haven't given him the green light to play on Thursday, but I think he's close. He looks good. He doesn't seem like he's missed a beat at all. If he plays, he'll probably start. But right now, we've got to get the green light to see if he's going to play."
Last season, the Kings had a 34-25 (.576) record with Huerter in the starting lineup, and a 13-8 (.619) record with Ellis. With the addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, playing a defensive-minded player alongside the offensive-minded star trio seems to make more sense.
It will be beneficial to have Huerter's shooting ability alongside the starters, as they struggled heavily from beyond the arc throughout the preseason.
Whether Ellis is coming off the bench or wins the starting job, he is the X-factor of this Kings squad as their best backcourt defender. As for Huerter, the Kings desperately need him to bounce back from his horrendous 2023-24 campaign, especially if he will be pushed into the starting lineup.
The Kings kick off their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!