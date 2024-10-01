Kings HC Mike Brown Confirms Starting 2-Guard To Begin Camp
The main question for the Sacramento Kings coming into this season was who would start at the shooting guard spot.
Sacramento head coach Mike Brown joined Sactown Sports’ Allen Stiles and Chris Watkins and wasted no time giving the nod to Keon Ellis over Malik Monk as training camp gets underway.
Keon Ellis is the logical choice based on balancing out lineups. His defensive abilities pair perfectly with the other four starters of De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis.
Keon is the exact type of low usage-high impact player that great teams have on their teams. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands but always finds ways to help the team win.
Ellis cemented himself in the rotation for the final 22 games of last season, 17 of which he started. Prior to game 61, the Kings had a defensive rating of 116.5, which would have ranked 23rd in the league.
For games 62-82 they sat at 108.6, which would have been right behind the league-leading Minnesota Timberwolves at 108.4.
Keon not only helped on the defensive side of the ball but also hit his threes at a 41.7 clip. He should have no shortage of great looks from beyond the arc while opponents focus on the Kings stars.
Monk coming off the bench gives the second unit an offensive boost and someone who can both run the offense or create for himself, both skills Keon is still unproven in at this level. Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists last season while finishing second in the Sixth Man of the Year award voting.
With Kevin Huerter likely coming off the bench when he returns from injury, the Kings have a lethal combination of scorers in Monk and Huerter.
Time will tell if the decision to start Keon over Monk remains the same at the beginning of the season, but for now, the biggest question mark for the Sacramento Kings has been answered.
Follow Sacramento Kings On SI on Facebook and X/Twitter
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!