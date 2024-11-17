Kings HC Mike Brown Reacts to De'Aaron Fox's Historic Performance
The Sacramento Kings pulled out a 121-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, one night after suffering a grueling overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a back-to-back series without DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, along with Domantas Sabonis missing Saturday's game, the Kings escaping with a win was a blessing.
Sacramento was led by star point guard De'Aaron Fox, following up his 60-point outing on Friday with 49 in Saturday's win.
Fox's 109 points in two nights is a franchise record and he joins Kobe Bryant as the only NBA player in the last 50 years to achieve this feat.
Kings head coach Mike Brown was amazed by Fox's performance the past two nights, giving his honest reaction following Saturday's win.
"Good win by our guys," Brown says about Saturday's win against the Jazz. "I'll tell you what, Fox had 49 tonight and 60 the other night in a back-to-back situation. That was phenomenal. Heck of a job by Fox, and he brought it for us on both ends of the floor, so just phenomenal. Nobody can stop him from getting to his spots when he wants to... Big time game by Fox."
The Kings desperately needed a boost of offense with DeRozan, Monk, and Sabonis all sidelined on Saturday, and Fox completely took the game over. Having back-to-back games at that level is just absurd, and shows what Fox is truly capable of.
Prior to Friday, Fox's career-high was 44 points. He has broken that twice in two days. If Fox keeps this up, not only will he be a bonafide All-Star and All-NBA candidate, but he could be in MVP conversations.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!