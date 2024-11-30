Kings Injury Update: DeRozan, Huerter Statuses Revealed
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (back) was a full participant at practice on Saturday and is probable to make his return to the court against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) did not practice with the team on Saturday and is doubtful for Sunday's matchup (per Sean Cunningham | KTXL).
DeRozan, a six-time NBA All-Star, has made 15 appearances for the Kings this season. The 15-year veteran has averaged 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season for Sacramento. DeRozan's ability to take over a game in the fourth quarter is something the Kings need in order to get the season back on track.
Huerter's injury comes amid a difficult stretch for the three-point threat. Huerter has shot 3-for-27 (11.1%) from beyond the arc in his last six appearances. On top of that, Huerter lost his starting spot to guard Keon Ellis and has only played a combined 31 minutes in his last three games.
The Kings (9-11) are not off to a dream start and are coming off a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Sacramento has yet to win an NBA Cup game, losing all three matchups with a combined point differential of -29. DeRozan's return needs to spark a fire within the organization to overcome mediocrity.
To reach the 50-win mark, the Kings have to find a way to win 41 of their next 60 games. Playoff concerns are growing as head coach Mike Brown's seat gets a little bit hotter with every loss. Sacramento last fired a coach in 2021 when Luke Walton was dismissed after a 6-11 start to the season.
Sacramento currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference and is only above the Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz, and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!