Kings G Jordan McLaughlin Breaks Down His Move to Sacramento
During his media day interview with Sactown Sports 1140's Stiles & Watkins, new Sacramento Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin provided insights into his transition to the Kings and his expectations for the upcoming season.
Settling into Sacramento
When asked about his experience in Sacramento, McLaughlin mentioned that he and his family have started getting settled and getting a chance to explore some parts of the area, including a visit to Roseville.
However, he is still eager to get more familiar with the city and its surroundings. “I’m still looking forward to getting to know the lay of the land,” excited for what Sacramento has to offer both on and off the court.
Reaction to Karl-Anthony Towns Trade
During the interview, a big topic was the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks, in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Having spent five seasons alongside Towns, McLaughlin admitted the trade was a shock. “It was pretty crazy when we saw the news,” McLaughlin recalled. “Everyone was stunned, but it’s part of the business.” While he hasn’t spoken much to his former Minnesota teammates about the trade, McLaughlin stated that the NBA is full of surprises, and the players have to adjust to the business side of the sport.
Defensive Mentality and Excitement for the Season
Mclaughlin also spoke about the Kings’ emphasis coming into this season on defense, particularly in the backcourt. “When you got guys that want to play on both ends of the floor, especially on defense, it makes it super fun.” McLaughlin is looking forward to contributing on the defensive end by creating turnovers and pushing the ball in transition. This defensive mindset is something that McLaughlin prides himself on and is eager to bring to Sacramento.
Building a Relationship with DeMar DeRozan
McLaughlin touched on his growing relationship with DeMar DeRozan. While they are still in the early stages of building a personal connection, McLaughlin respects DeRozan’s contributions on and off the court, particularly his impact at USC and in the community.
The two had a team dinner recently, where McLaughlin sat next to DeRozan and took the opportunity to “pick his brain” and ask questions. He is excited to learn from DeRozan and strengthen his bond with the veteran star.
Describing His Playstyle
When asked to describe himself as a player, McLaughlin answered, " Whatever it takes to win, that's what I want to do.” He prides himself on being a hard worker, whether diving on the floor for loose balls, being a great teammate on the bench, or pushing the pace on offense. McLaughlin also mentioned his focus on making open shots and playing with high energy.
Kings fans should be excited to see this gritty, team-first mentality from McLaughlin on a nightly basis in October.
