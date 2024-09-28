Kings' Opening Night Opponent Makes Blockbuster Trade
The Sacramento Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24th to kick off their 2024-25 campaign, but Minnesota is heading into that game with a fresh look.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news on a pre-training camp blockbuster. The New York Knicks are sending Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a Detroit Pistons protected first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Just days before training camp kicks off, Minnesota is making a significant change to their lineup, sending away four-time All-Star Towns. Bringing in three-time All-Star Randle and a valuable role player in DiVincenzo will certainly shake things up in Minnesota, but it is hard to predict how it will shake out.
The Timberwolves open their season at the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22nd before heading to Sacramento two days later, but they will still be adjusting to their new look by the time they play the Kings.
Randle is still recovering from his shoulder injury last year, but is expected to be ready to play near the start of the season, per ESPN's Chris Herring.
October 24th's matchup in Sacramento will be the first regular season look at DeMar DeRozan in a Kings uniform, and the second look at Randle in a Wolves jersey.
Both the Kings and Wolves are heading into training camp with a different look than the season prior, but Minnesota shaking things up after a Western Conference Finals appearance is more surprising.
Mike Brown and company will certainly have to adjust their game plan for Minnesota following the roster shake-up, as Sacramento will kick off their season with a huge matchup.
