What to Expect from New Kings Guard Jordan McLaughlin
The Sacramento Kings made their big move when they completed a sign and trade for DeMar DeRozan. They followed that up with a rumor-filled draft and excited fans by selecting Devin Carter. Lost in the excitement was the follow-up move on draft night, signing Jordan McLaughlin to a one-year, $2,425,403 contract.
The Kings had a clear hole at their backup point guard spot after trading Davion Mitchell and announcing Carter would undergo surgery.
With the Kings appearing to be done with major moves, it seems McLaughlin is in line for a pretty significant role at that backup point guard spot. The Kings could have Malik Monk, who averaged 5.1 assists off the bench last season, operate as the backup point guard, but the most logical move seems to be McLaughlin taking Davion Mitchell’s minutes.
Davion averaged 15.3 minutes per game last season, just over McLaughlin’s 11.2 minutes per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. McLaughlin’s surface numbers don’t show it, but when he did play, he had a huge impact on the game.
McLaughlin’s advanced numbers were off the charts last season. He had a defensive rating of 100.1 (1st out of 354 players with a minimum of 40 games played), a net rating of +11.0 (14th out of 354), and his team on/off net rating was +5.8, (2nd out of all MIN rotational players).
What does all that mean? The Timberwolves were a much better team when McLaughlin was on the floor.
His 3P% skyrocketed last season, jumping to 47.2 percent compared to 30.8 the year prior. By adding the three-point shot to his arsenal, he went from a good role player to a great role player.
The 3P% is what stands out, but McLaughlin made his biggest impact on the other side of the ball. He averaged 3.8 deflections per 36 minutes, tied for 11th most in the NBA. (Coincidentally, one of the players he’s tied with is now teammate Keon Ellis, but more on that potential pairing later…)
Mclaughlin is a player who continues to get better year in and year out, as shown by his career Net Ratings:
- 2023-24: +11.0
- 2022-23: +5.8
- 2021-22: +2.4
- 2020-21: -6.3
- 2019-20: -5.8
He had a great role in Minnesota and clearly made the Timberwolves better. He appears to have a clear role here in Sacramento, now the only question is will he have the same impact? All the numbers are pointing to yes.
