Kings Jump Into Top 10 of NBA Draft in Wild Trade Proposal With Rockets
The 2025 NBA Draft is just four days away, and the Sacramento Kings still stand pat at pick 42, despite reports that they are looking to trade into the first round. Of course, with recent rumors of the Miami Heat potentially being interested in Kings star DeMar DeRozan, many have expected Sacramento to be eyeing Miami's pick at No. 2 as a trade return.
However, the Kings may have higher expectations. The Kings could potentially use DeRozan to jump even higher in the first round, but how high could he get them? Into the lottery? Into the top ten?
ESPN's Andre Snellings proposed a very intriguing trade that would send the Houston Rockets' No. 10 pick to Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings receive: Dillon Brooks, 2025 first-round pick (No. 10)
Houston Rockets receive: DeMar DeRozan
Of course, on paper, this deal seems incredibly lopsided. However, this could be more realistic than many think.
It is no secret that the Houston Rockets have been involved in trade talks for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, but those talks have reportedly slowed down.
"Jalen Green and the 10th pick in this year's draft present a clear opportunity for the Rockets to swing a deal, but the Suns have demanded more, sources said," ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported. "Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are among the young talents in Houston that Phoenix has expressed interest in. The Rockets have not been willing to part with any of the three to this point."
If the Rockets miss out on Durant, which seems more likely at this stage in the process, DeMar DeRozan could be their next target. DeRozan has widely been considered a backup plan for many teams who strike out on Durant, and the Rockets could be no different.
Houston is coming off a first-round playoff exit against the Golden State Warriors, and despite their elite defense, their offense was simply underpowered. Adding DeRozan, a veteran offensive-minded wing, could be exactly what the Rockets need, and could overpay by parting ways with their tenth-overall pick.
In last year's draft, the Rockets selected Reed Sheppard third overall, but the young guard logged just 12.6 minutes per game through 52 appearances in his rookie year. Why would the Rockets want to add another young prospect into the mix when they do not have the room in their rotation? Parting ways with the tenth pick is expected of Houston, but the only reason to do it is if they get a proven scorer like DeRozan in return.
Not only would the Kings be able to add a top-ten prospect in this year's class into the mix with this deal, but they would also get Dillon Brooks, a much-needed dog. One of Sacramento's biggest faults this past season is that they did not seem to care enough, but getting a player like Brooks could be exactly what they need, even if he is one of the most disliked players in the NBA.
35-year-old DeRozan does not seem like he would be worth a top-ten pick for many teams, but the Rockets could undoubtedly do this deal, and it would be stupid for the Kings to say no.