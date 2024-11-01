Kings’ Keegan Murray a ‘Name to Watch’ on NBA Trade Market
The Sacramento Kings have not been known for their abundance of young talent, but the emergence of 24-year-old forward Keegan Murray has been exceptional.
The Kings have done a great job of building around stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, especially with the offseason addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, but many question whether or not they have enough to compete for a championship.
Murray has been a great piece alongside the stars, but is it possible that the Kings could include the young standout forward in a win-now trade?
The Athletic's Sam Amick and John Hollinger noted six "names to watch as the NBA trade market takes shape," suggesting Sacramento's Keegan Murray could be thrown into trade talks.
Most Kings fans will shut that idea down immediately, rightfully so, but the NBA is a very unpredictable landscape.
The Kings made a splash this offseason by bringing in DeRozan, but if things do not go to plan, what is next for them? Over the past few years, some significant names have been moved, and if the Kings wanted to get involved in the superstar trade market, Murray would be the most valuable prize for opposing teams.
"Here’s the Kings’ dilemma: They’re legitimately all-in on Murray, which makes it quite challenging to be all-in on the prospect of adding another star from elsewhere. That was the case when they pursued Markkanen before the draft in June, just as it was in similar scenarios for other players before then.
But Murray is the only young player in the Kings’ employ who can change the course of a trade conversation, meaning he will likely be requested every time they are discussing the prospect of landing a player of any repute." -- The Athletic
It would take a lot for the Kings to move on from Murray, but it is not impossible. Murray will be due for a contract extension in 2025, and his performance this season could impact his future in Sacramento.
If Sacramento wants to get involved with more stars on the trade market, then Murray being the centerpiece in these conversations would become a reality.
