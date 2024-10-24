Kings' Keegan Murray Predicted To Receive All-Defense Recognition
The Sacramento Kings have not strung together any type of success over the past two decades, mostly led by embarrassing defensive efforts.
After starting shooting guard Kevin Huerter went down with an injury last season, Keon Ellis took his spot and took Sacramento's defense to another level. With Ellis in the lineup, the Kings hoisted a top-ten defense in the NBA, a title that has not been heard of throughout the franchise in years.
On top of Ellis, 24-year-old forward Keegan Murray has taken his game to another level on the defensive side of the ball. Murray emerged as one of the league's premier three-point shooters during his rookie year but took over as a two-way presence in his second season.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale noted a prediction for each NBA team, believing Murray will receive multiple All-Defense votes in the 2024-25 season.
"The Kings didn't just throw him on everyone from Stephen Curry to star wings to certified bigs just because. They did it because yeah, they had to, but also because it works. Murray held his own last year in so many different one-on-one situations, across all different types of assignments, while also improving his screen and overall floor navigation and emerging as a consistent helper around the basket."
"Sacramento will have him shouldering the same level of responsibility—if not a heavier workload. And the rest of the basketball world will take notice. Forecasting an All-Defense appearance is too ambitious. But he's going to get votes—consideration that won't feel erroneous." -- Dan Favale
Murray was an average defender as a rookie but unexpectedly skyrocketed last season. With the addition of DeMar DeRozan to take some of the offensive load off of his co-wing, Murray has the opportunity to blossom into an elite defender.
The Kings have not seen a player receive All-Defense honors since Metta World Peace made First Team in the 2005-06 season, so Murray receiving any type of similar recognition would be huge.
While Murray, regardless of how polished he looks on the defensive end, will not be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year or even All-Defensive First Team, he could certainly receive a few out-of-market votes for the honor.
